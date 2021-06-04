A toddler climbs alone on a balcony in the evening, while attentive neighbors alert the police. She discovered two other children in the apartment, one of whom was chained to a heater.

It's an oppressive thought: neighbors notice a toddler climbing around on a balcony. Together with its two siblings, the toddler is left to its own devices at home. Exactly this scenario has now occurred in Essen, the police and the youth welfare office had to react immediately.

Toddler climbs on balcony – neighbors alert emergency services

The incredible incident took place on Wednesday, June 2nd. As the police explained on Friday, June 4th, residents reported a small child climbing around on a balcony on the first floor. The alarmed fire brigade had climbed a ladder to the child. There they discover that the only three-year-old boy had apparently been locked on the balcony.

Since the emergency services suspected that there might be more children in the apartment, they gained entry. As the police further explained, all rooms were locked except for the living room. A five-year-old girl made herself noticeable behind one of the doors. The emergency services immediately broke open the door and freed the girl from the neglected room.

Rescue workers discover three children in the apartment: boy chained to the heater – brother locked on the balcony

But that’s not all, the emergency services had discovered another child in the apartment. A boy only two years old was restrained in his child’s chair in the living room. The chair, in turn, was tied to a heater. There was no trace of the parents during the mission. The children were provided with drinks during the mission, but they were fine despite the circumstances. As the police further explained, employees of the youth welfare office took care of the children. They were placed in a foster family.

The criminal police are now investigating, among other things, the abuse of wards and deprivation of liberty against the 32- and 45-year-old parents from Nigeria. In their message, the police especially thanked the attentive neighbors, “who looked” and alerted the emergency services.

