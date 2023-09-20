Home page World

From: Vivian Werg

The ongoing influx of migrants is pushing Lampedusa to its limits. Now a small child arrives on a migrant boat without parents.

Lampedusa – The reception centers on the Italian Mediterranean island of Lampedusa have been attacked. Several thousand boat migrants arrive on the island every day. Refugees and helpers are at the end of their strength. The situation on the Mediterranean island is becoming increasingly chaotic. Last Tuesday, according to the news agency Ansa reported that more than 5,000 people were registered by the authorities within one day.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the number of arrivals of refugees and migrants has increased massively. According to the UN refugee aid So far this year, more than 115,000 refugees and migrants have arrived in Italy by sea. In the same period last year, over 62,000 arrived (as of September 10, 2023). There are always events that particularly move people. Recently, an overcrowded boat capsized again off Lampedusa – killing a 5-month-old baby.

Alone in Lampedusa at the age of just three – a toddler is rescued in the desert by an underage migrant (symbolic image) © Michele Amoruso/dpa

Fate moves Italy: toddler left to fend for himself

Like the Italian daily newspaper Corriere della Sera reports, the fate of a boy is currently touching the whole of Italy. Alone in the desert, he was rescued by an underage migrant. According to the report, the toddler, estimated to be around three years old, arrived on the Italian island without parents on a boat from Africa with a thousand other migrants. However, it always comes back to devastating boat accidents. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), over 2,000 people have drowned in the Mediterranean since the beginning of 2023 alone.

According to the young migrant, he did not know who the child was or who the parents were. “I couldn’t leave him alone in the desert, so I took him with me and we set off together,” the Italian daily quoted the migrant as saying. The young man was holding the toddler’s hand when rescue workers and medical staff discovered the two. The child was immediately rescued by volunteers from the Red Cross and the children’s rights organization Save the Children cared for.

Unaccompanied minors are not uncommon in Lampedusa

“This is not an isolated case,” explains Giovanna Di Benedetto, spokeswoman for the NGO in Lampedusa, opposite Corriere della Sera. “In recent years we have seen a steady increase in the number of arrivals of unaccompanied minors, who are increasingly under the age of ten.”

This is also confirmed by a spokeswoman for the children’s rights organization: “Many of these children have lost their parents on the journey or have to go to their mother or father who have already arrived in Europe. They are increasingly being entrusted to other migrants, family friends or other very young fellow travelers. That’s why we’ve been calling for the reception system to be strengthened for a long time. These young people cannot stay in the hotspots for too long without finding a destination.”

He came to Italy from Africa alone – the future of the toddler is still uncertain

Nothing is currently known about the boy. Psychologists try to get the child to talk. “It doesn’t speak, it doesn’t cry, it doesn’t smile. It will not be easy to find out his background in such a sensitive context,” explains the spokeswoman NGO further. “Every precaution must be taken to ensure the child’s absolute protection. At least a suitable facility must be found that can take care of the child in order to shorten the time he spends in the hotspot,” said Di Benedetto.

According to the Italian daily newspaper, both are currently in the hotspot in Contrada Imbriacola, in the department for children and single mothers. What will happen next with the toddler is still uncertain. A foster family would be like that Corriere della Sera writes, ideal. But that could take time. The Palermo juvenile court must decide how to proceed. As required by law, the court must first check whether there are relatives.

Italy continues to face major challenges – government tightens immigration law

According to the UN refugee aid The asylum system is also under heavy strain. As a result, the number of asylum applications increased compared to the same months last year – from 22,632 to 62,256.

Since October 2022, Italy’s new government under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has been pursuing a restrictive migration policy. In January 2023, a decree was issued that is intended to restrict the operations of civilian sea rescuers in the Mediterranean. Italy’s head of government now sees the EU as having a duty to support Italy and intervene to stop migrants on their way to Europe. (Vivian Werg)