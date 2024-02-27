Sardinia elections, Meloni-Tajani-Salvini: “We will think together to evaluate possible errors”

“The data available on the vote in Sardinia gives a victory by less than 3 thousand votes to the centre-left candidate Alessandra Todde over the centre-right candidate Paolo Truzzu”. This is what we read in a joint note from Giorgia Meloni, Antonio Tajani and Matteo Salvini. The leaders of the centre-right, after the result of the regional elections in Sardinia, write that they are “regretted by the fact that the excellent result of the lists of the centre-right coalition, which come close to 50% of the votes, did not also turn into a victory for the presidential candidate.” “These elections, therefore, would not reveal a decline in consensus for the center-right in Sardinia. But it remains a defeat on which we will think together to evaluate the possible mistakes made. We will continue to work, learning from our defeats as well as our victories”, concludes the joint note.

Meloni to the foreign press: I lost elections, it's not the best day…

“I know that a light and fun speech is expected of me, but I wasn't light at 15 years old, let alone after 16 months at Palazzo Chigi. Plus you invite me on the day I lose the elections and I'm doing Lent, I can't drown not even my sorrows in alcohol… it's not the best day to expect sympathy and happiness…”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this jokingly during a meeting with foreign press correspondents.

Meloni to the Foreign Press: «You invite me on the day I lose the elections in Sardinia and I'm also doing Lent and I can't even drown my sorrows in alcohol». pic.twitter.com/EdUzyxgwVd — Marco Fattorini (@MarcoFattorini) February 27, 2024

Renzi: “Meloni's sensational defeat, he wanted to humiliate his allies”

“There is a sensational defeat of a woman, the Prime Minister wanted to humiliate his allies, he chose a candidate who lost in his city, in Cagliari 19 points behind Todde”. Matteo Renzi says this, leaving the council for Immunities and authorizations of the Senate, where the request of the Florence Prosecutor's Office is being evaluated on some WhatsApp of the Tuscan senator, relating to an ongoing investigation.

Todde: “Melons? Sardinians don't deserve cabaret”

“Giorgia Meloni in Sardinia? I believe that everyone will take responsibility for their actions. She came here for a walk, she made an appearance that I must say was shameful, because Sardinians don't deserve cabaret. I have toured the territories far and wide and what I have seen is a lot of suffering. People really struggle to live, especially in small communities.”

Todde: “I will go to Abruzzo to campaign”

“I will go to Abruzzo to campaign because both the Democratic Party and the M5S and the other political forces in alliance have helped me with generosity and the generosity must be reciprocated”. Alessandra Todde, the candidate from the wide camp who is new president of the Sardinia Region, said this in a press conference to comment on the success electoral.

Todde: “I want to be president of all Sardinians”

“He told me that we would meet in the council and I replied that since Sardinia will have to have many transformative projects which must include all Sardinians and I want to be president of all Sardinians, it will be important to find a way to be able to work together. I added that among respectable people, and I believe it to be so, there will be no difficulties”. Alessandra Todde, the candidate from the Largo Campo and new president of the Sardinia Region, said this in a press conference to comment on the electoral success, referring to the centre-right challenger Paolo Truzzu .

Todde: “Shocked by the events in Pisa, the Sardinians responded to the truncheons with pencils”

“I was very struck by the events that happened in Pisa – I studied in Pisa – and what happened to some kids must remind us that rights are not taken for granted, that nothing should be taken for granted. I am happy that the Sardinians remembered their history and responded to the truncheons with pencils”. This was said by Alessandra Todde, the candidate from the wide field who is new president of the Sardinia Region, in a press conference to comment on the electoral success.

Todde: “From today to work, we want a modern and clean island, commitment to rebirth”

“Today we must start working for Sardinia, we must make our electoral program practical, starting from healthcare, from the wind attack we are suffering, from the young people who emigrate and have no opportunity to stay in Sardinia”. Alessandra Todde, the candidate from the wide field who is new president of the Sardinia Region, said this at a press conference to comment on the electoral success. “We would like a modern, clean island, a destination for those who want to live in a third millennium context: I will work hard and we will work hard for this island to be reborn and change its face”, she continued.

Truzzu: “Melons? I sent her a message this morning”

“I texted her this morning“. Thus Paolo Truzzu, candidate of the centre-right, in a press conference after the defeat in the regional elections in Sardinia, responded to those who asked him if he had heard from the prime minister Giorgia Meloni.

Truzzu: “We will not ask for a recount, if there are elements we will appeal”

''We will not ask for any recount because the recount is eventually done by the Court. Once we have the data from the Court we will evaluate with the data we have from our sections, from our list representatives, what the situation is and if we think there is an element to be able to make an appeal we will do so but it is not something on the agenda today because the conditions are not there. We don't know what the result is, we don't have the Court of Appeal report. Appeals are made when there is a clear result''. Paolo Truzzu, candidate of the centre-right, said this in a press conference after the defeat in the regional elections in Sardinia.

Truzzu: “Cagliari voted against me. Defeat? My responsibility”

“I called this morning Alessandra Todde and I complimented her. I told her that we will see each other again in the Regional Council. We really lost by a margin, around two thousand votes out of 750 thousand Sardinians who went to vote. The responsibility for the defeat is mine alone“. These are the first words of Paolo Truzzu, yesterday in silence for the whole day, in a press conference in Cagliari. “In Cagliari there was more one vote against myself than for Todde“, added the defeated centre-right mayor and candidate.

Elections in Sardinia, the results

AND the Democratic Party is the party that obtained the best result in the regional elections in Sardinia. With 13.8% (out of the 1,822 sections that completed the counting) and over 94 thousand votes, the Dems do better than Fratelli d'Italia, which reaches 13.6% (with almost 93 thousand votes), on the island the best result ever achieved at the regionals. For the League, however, it is a flop, especially compared to five years ago: just 3.8%, equal to 25,589 votes. In total, the centre-left obtained 290,318 votes, equal to 42.6%, the centre-right 333,050, i.e. 48.8%.

The split vote, therefore, greatly penalized the presidential candidate Paolo Truzzu (FdI), which with 327,695 votes reached 45%. With over 53 thousand votes, the M5S is at 7.8%, the second party of the centre-left Campo Largo coalition which supports the winner Alessandra Todde and to whom the prize of majority assigns 36 seats (including his own) in the new Regional Council. The Green Left Alliance follows with 4.7% and almost 32 thousand votes.

The Progressives of Massimo Zedda, former mayor of Cagliari and already candidate for president in 2019, have 3%, having returned to Campo Largo after starting the electoral campaign with Renato Soru and his Sardinian Coalition. Sinistra futuro is at 3%, as is Orizzonte comune, while the civic Uniti for Alessandra Todde reaches 4%. They rewarded strong candidacies and roots in the territory. Other smaller lists totaled less than 1%: Demos 0.7%, Fortza Paris 0.9%, while the Socialist Party-Sardi in Europe list reached 1.7%.

In the coalition of centre-rightInstead, Forza Italia reaches 6.3%%. THEThe Sardinian Action Party of outgoing president Christian Solinas with 5.4% exceeds the figure (4.6%) of the 2014 elections, before the alliance with the League formed during the elections won five years ago. In 2019 the Psd'Az stood at 9.8%; the League, driven by the constant presence of leader Matteo Salvini in Sardinia in the month before the elections, had reached 11.4%. This time, however, the 'Captain' effect is not repeated: the Northern League list does not reach 4%.

The Sardinian Reformers appear behind Forza Italia, with 7.1%, champions of the principle of insularity and now the second party of the centre-right coalition, while the UDC, orphaned by the leader and dean of the Regional Council who passed away in July 2022, stands at 2.8%%. Sardinia's centrists at Centro 20Venti, created by former FI Antonello Peru and Stefano Tunis, gained 5.4%. Alleanza Sardinia-Italian Liberal Party, which includes some regional councilors who left the Sardinian group at the end of the legislature, reaches 4.1%. The Christian Democrats with Rotondi stopped at 0.3%, with just over two thousand votes.