Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 7/30/2023 – 2:33 pm

After having improved Brazil’s rating, the risk rating agency Fitch Ratings warns that Brazil is not necessarily on a path to recover the investment grade, lost in 2015. It recognizes, however, that the agenda of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is focused on improving critical points that could lead the country to have a new improvement in its lead score. The implementation of ongoing reforms, in addition to clear evidence of fiscal progress and around an agenda of greater economic growth are the main drivers for this.

On Wednesday, the 26th, Fitch raised Brazil’s rating from ‘BB-‘ to ‘BB’, with a stable outlook. With the improvement, Brazil moved up a notch on the agency scale, but remains two levels away from investment grade, at least ‘BBB-‘.

According to Fitch Ratings co-director of sovereign ratings for the Americas, Todd Martinez, countries that lost investment grade generally took, on average, six years to regain it. In the case of Brazil, eight years have passed.

“Right now, we don’t necessarily see Brazil clearly on a trajectory to recover investment grade, but we recognize that the Lula government’s agenda is focused precisely on the points that could lead to a higher rating”, says Martinez, in an interview with Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system).

As the perspective of Brazil’s rating is stable, he explains, no new changes are foreseen by Fitch in the next 12 months. Nor is the agency’s view of a downgrade in terms of prospects. At the beginning of the year, the agency even signaled that this path was not discarded in view of the noise generated at the beginning of the Lula administration, with concerns, mainly, from the fiscal perspective and reversals of measures adopted in previous administrations such as labor and social security reforms and and the privatization of Eletrobras.

The focus now, says Martinez, is on tracking the progress of fiscal and tax reforms. According to him, if the Lula government manages to implement changes that put Brazil on a trajectory of greater economic growth and allow the reduction of the fiscal deficit and not only stabilize the proportion of the debt in relation to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), it can guarantee new improvements in the country’s rating.

“Not only do we need to see all of these measures pass, but they also need to be enacted and we need to see evidence that they are actually delivering the expected tax and growth benefits… positive rating for Brazil”, explains Martinez.

According to him, the noise generated at the beginning of the Lula government was reduced and many concerns that increased the nervousness of the financial market did not materialize, such as, for example, a change in the Central Bank’s inflation target or impacts on the conduct of monetary policy. . Despite distancing itself from the liberal agenda of previous governments, in Fitch’s view, the PT administration will expand the role of the State, will look more at the social, but should not move towards a “radical change”.

At the same time, the Lula government should move forward with some reforms such as fiscal and tax reforms, which put Brazil “in the right direction”, he says. According to him, the new fiscal framework is positive, but there are implementation challenges and negative risks, mainly, depending on revenue generation. “The devil is always in the details when it comes to tax matters. And the details are very complex comparing the new fiscal rule with the spending ceiling”, he assesses. Fitch believes that Lula’s administration will manage to reach at least the bottom of the goals it seeks from a fiscal point of view.

As for tax reform, Martinez says that progress on the subject is positive given the fact that the Brazilian tax system is “notoriously complex, with many distortions and misallocation of capital”. “It is one of Brazil’s biggest competitive deficiencies. So, I think that any serious effort to face them is certainly good in the long term for Brazil’s economic growth”, he evaluates. However, as the tax reform has a transition period, its effects also tend to take longer to be noticed in the economy. In this sense, Fitch does not consider changing its projections for the country’s growth ahead, based on its approval.

In parallel with the improvement in the Brazilian rating, the agency also adjusted the prospects for the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Fitch Ratings expects Brazil to grow 2.3% this year, against 0.7% previously. For 2024, however, it sees a slowdown, with an increase of 1.3%.

The director of Fitch also points out that the action of the Brazilian Central Bank was important for the improvement of Brazil’s rating. The country had one of the most proactive and prudent monetary tightening cycles in the world to deal with inflationary shocks. “Brazil is a kind of example for the rest of the world on how a good monetary policy is conducted”, he evaluates.

According to Martinez, as high interest rates affect domestic demand, Lula’s discontent is natural. However, what motivated Fitch to improve the country’s rating was precisely the fact that, despite this, the BC did not make any changes either to the inflation target or to its autonomy. Given the fall in inflationary and fiscal pressures, the authority is well positioned to start cutting interest rates from August, at the meeting that takes place next week, he predicts.

“We think that the central bank will signal that it will be a parsimonious cut cycle and it is an appropriate posture because, you know, there is still a lot of uncertainty in the world and it would be a bigger problem for Brazil to cut rates very aggressively”, defends Martinez.

Finally, when speaking of an eventual recovery of investment grade, he states that it is necessary to understand the reasons that led the country to lose the good payer seal in 2015. For Brazil to regain it, Fitch needs to have confidence in that, no matter which government, there will be prudence in fiscal and macroeconomic policies. “And I also think that we would like to see a Brazil that avoids the risk of complacency”, he concludes, citing policy changes according to the domestic and international context.