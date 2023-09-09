During the long interview that Bloomberg held together with Bethesda executives, they didn’t just talk about The Elder Scrolls 6, but also about the title of the moment, that is Starfield.

Strong, in fact, were Todd Howard’s statements made to respond to users who complained about theoptimization on PC of the title. We bring you his exact words:

We’ve had Starfield optimised, it’s running great: of course, it’s a next-gen game for PC, so from a technical point of view it pushes itself to the max. You may need an upgrade or upgrade to your PC to make it run better”

In short, for Howard and Bethesda, the problem certainly does not lie in optimization, but rather in the resources available to users, even too weak to hold the space title.

These declarations turned out to be, for a portion of the users, a real one provocation: this part of the user insists that the optimization for PC has not been done properly.

Starfield is certainly one of the most majestic games of 2023, having to recreate hundreds of planets all different from each other: this, however, certainly does not justify the non-acceptance of the criticality of the title developed by Bethesda.

