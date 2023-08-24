On September 6, or September 1 if you paid more, many will finally be able to go into space. We speak figuratively, of course, and we clearly refer to Starfield. However, there is someone who really had the opportunity to leave our planet for a space trip: Todd Howard of Bethesda, director of Starfield.
Interviewed by GQ, Howard was asked a question about space travel and the director explained that “he has been offered in the past” to exit the Earth’s atmosphere. However, it seems that he refused as he then added: “I think it would be great but … maybe when I’m older.”
Space travel after farewell to video games for Todd Howard?
Who knows, maybe Todd Howard he will have the possibility of going to space when he leaves the world of video games, a concept that is not too far from his mind. During Gamescom, the man spoke of retirement, however, stating that it is still far away and that he would like to work forever.
Besides Starfield, Howard is taking care of Elder Scrolls 6 which certainly isn’t around the corner and, in addition, he is the executive producer of the Indiana Jones game. Perhaps he won’t have time to make Elder Scrolls 7, given the average development times of the saga, but it is plausible that there is more to him after the games mentioned.
