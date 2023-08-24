On September 6, or September 1 if you paid more, many will finally be able to go into space. We speak figuratively, of course, and we clearly refer to Starfield. However, there is someone who really had the opportunity to leave our planet for a space trip: Todd Howard of Bethesda, director of Starfield.

Interviewed by GQ, Howard was asked a question about space travel and the director explained that “he has been offered in the past” to exit the Earth’s atmosphere. However, it seems that he refused as he then added: “I think it would be great but … maybe when I’m older.”