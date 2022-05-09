The conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which began with the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory on February 24, has caused numerous problems for Russian businessmen with businesses in other countries.

Roman Abramovich, for example, was forced to sell Chelsea, a London soccer team, under pressure from the UK government to freeze his assets.

After several months of secrecy, finally American billionaire Todd Boehly confirmed to become Chelsea’s new owner.

Who is Todd Boehly? The 48-year-old businessman was trained in the business world thanks to his experience at Guggenheim Partners, where he became president. However, in 2015, he decided to break through and co-founded the investment firm Eldridge Industries.

According to ‘Forbes’ magazine, Boehly is currently ranked No. 637 in the 2022 billionaires ranking, thanks to a fortune of more than $4.5 billion..

The company led by Boehly reached an agreement to buy Chelsea FC.

Regarding his academic studies, he graduated from the London School of Economics. He then made a career at major US banks such as Citibank, before joining financial giant Guggenheim Partners in 2001.

‘Forbes’ explains that to this day, Boehly continues with some assets of this company, including those of the insurer Security Benefi, which helps him finance his other businesses, since he has investments in a wide range of industries.

For example, it has a stake in ‘Billboard’ magazine, in the rights to Bruce Springsteen’s songs and in the betting and fantasy company DraftKings. Furthermore, he has participation in the sports teams like Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Dodgers and LA Sparks.

As if that were not enough, since 2021 he has been the interim president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, in charge of the renowned Golden Globes awards.

Now the name of Todd Boehly has become important for being the figure of the group that bought Chelsea from the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich for about 5,000 million euros ($5.27 billion).

It should be noted that the billionaire had already tried to buy this soccer team in 2019.

