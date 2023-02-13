The arrival of Todd Boehly at Chelsea has blown up any long, medium and even short-term plans they had at Stamford Bridge. Not even twelve months have passed since the American bought the club, but his face has already changed completely. Just a year ago, Chelsea was in the United Arab Emirates playing the Club World Cup. Of the starting eleven of those semifinals there are only six that continue in the squad. And others who were on the bench that day like Wener, Hudson-Odoi, Kenedy, Barkley, Saúl and Sarr, either. Of course, the coach is also different.

Few will be able to say that Boehly is not investing in signings, as so many other new owners have done. The London club has had to juggle to avoid the fair play both the Premier League and UEFA in this winter market. They have even had to see themselves forced to leave out of the Champions League list Fofana (€12M), Andrey Santos (€12.5M), Madueke (€35M) and Badiashile (€38M) because UEFA only allows three changes. In addition, he has taken out Aubameyang, who was already in the team.

One of the disadvantages that Todd Boehly starts with is that he has a predecessor. Román Abramóvich was one of the first billionaire owners who came to football to blow up the established order in the Premier League. His revolution, although it did not look like that at the time, was slower and more progressive, but the results were immediate. Abramovich’s Chelsea only took two years to win the League and League Cup double. And he didn’t stop there, fattening his record to include two Champions League.

Boehly's Chelsea have invested 441 million euros in transfers, euros more than Abramovich invested during his first year as owner of the Blues. Todd Boehly's date of purchase: May 2022. Roman Abramovich's date of purchase: June 2003. 611 millions of euros (2022-23) versus 170 millions of euros (2003-04). Titles under Abramovich: 5x Premier Leagues, 5x FA Cup, 3x EFL Cup, 2x Community Shield, 2x Champions League, 2x Europa League, 1x European Super Cup, 1x Club World Cup.

In recent years we have seen different megaprojects similar to this one. Qatar fully entered PSG in 2011, acquiring 70% of the team (in the following season it would buy the remaining 30%) and, since then, it has been one of the great agitators in the market. Not in vain do they have the two most expensive signings in football history, having paid 222 million euros for Neymar and 180 million euros for Mbappé in two consecutive seasons (although they arrived in the same summer, the operation had a loan formula with a mandatory purchase option). However, no matter how much he has spent, he is still chasing what Abramovich’s Chelsea did get: the Champions League.

Manchester City is not far behind, starring in practically every transfer market several great movements. That is why he is being investigated by the Premier League and faces potentially harsh penalties. Although the league is stronger than the French one, they have also managed to dominate the local championship with an iron fist, especially with the arrival of Pep Guardiola on the bench. However, and although each season seems to be closer, They have not managed to lift the Champions League either.

The latest to join this select group of clubs with billionaire owners is Mohammed Bin Salman’s Newcastle. Its impact has not had so many fireworks, but no one doubts that the process is following the proper channels. They are taking advantage of the Premier market quite well and, in addition, signing accurately outside the islands. In the first months (the new owner arrived with the season started), the results came immediately, saving the team from relegation after not winning a single game in the first fourteen days. And in the second, the current season, they have reached the final of the EFL Cup and in Premier they are fourth, being one of the most dangerous teams in the league.

Each one has a different way of approaching projects in which many millions of euros are involved. And, obviously, no owner has bought his club pretending to have economic losses. But if the numbers tell us anything, it is that Todd Boehly has bet more than anyone else (or, at least, since before) for the immediate success of his club. Chelsea have a lot to come back from after a disastrous start to the season.