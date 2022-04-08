Home page World

Eurojackpot on Friday, April 8th, 2022: Here you will find the winning numbers of the European lottery today. The jackpot this time is 17 million euros.

The Eurojackpot is drawn every Friday in Helsinki (Finland).

In the prize pot stuck on Friday 08 April 2022 all in all 17 million euros .

all in all . The drawing of the Eurojackpot winning numbers takes place every Friday at 8 p.m. (local time).

Munich – The Eurojackpot is a European lottery with high winnings that are raffled off weekly. There is a very clear difference to the German classic lotto 6 out of 49. All lottery players from 18 European countries are entitled to participate in the Eurojackpot. Ten million euros are raffled off every week, with the prize increasing to a maximum of 90 million.

The Eurojackpot will be played on Friday 08 April 2022, drawn again. It stands Amount of 17 million euros ready for profit. Below we have listed the current winning numbers for you.

Eurojackpot from Friday, April 8th, 2022: These are the current winning numbers

The draw of the Eurojackpot on Friday, April 08, 2022:

You can also find all the numbers for the Eurojackpot on the official page of the competition provider.

Eurojackpot: how does gambling work?

The rules of the Eurojackpot are not difficult: In order to hit the jackpot, you need a total of seven correct numbers at Eurolotto. For the draw, these seven numbers are drawn from different lottery drums. First, five numbers from 1 to 50 are drawn. Then there is one draw from the “Pearl” and “Venus” lottery drums, from which a number from 1 to 10 is determined at random.

This means that as a player you first tick 5 out of 50 numbers per field on your lottery ticket. For the two additional numbers, also tick two out of ten numbers. In total, you submit a lottery ticket with seven numbers you have typed. You must be at least 18 years old to participate.

Eurojackpot: What are the chances of winning the Eurolotto?

Unfortunately, winning is not quite as easy as taking part: to win the complete jackpot to crack, you must be the only player in all of Europe to correctly predict the Eurolotto numbers. You get the main prize with a total of seven correct numbers. But there are also some smaller prizes in twelve prize categories.

This is different from the German Lotto 6 out of 49: In addition to the main prize category, there are only eight other prize categories. The chance of winning the Eurojackpot is at a statistical probability of 1 in 95 million, for the second prize class it is a probability of 1 in 6 million.

When are the Eurojackpot lottery numbers drawn?

The draw in Helsinki does not have a fixed date – but a time frame: The drawing of the winning numbers for the Eurojackpot takes place every Friday between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

If you missed the draw, you can check our article for the winning numbers, which are always updated. Eurojackpot also offers an online win query, which you can use at this link. Here you simply enter the numbers you have typed and find out whether you were lucky in a prize category.

The Eurojackpot numbers are drawn every Friday. The draw itself will take place in Helsinki, the Finnish capital.

Eurojackpot on Friday, April 8th, 2022: Can you watch the draw live on TV?

The live drawing will take place at the studio of Finnish private TV channel MTV3 in Helsinki. The draw can only be followed live on Finnish TVin the remaining countries this is not transmitted directly.

Eurojackpot on Friday, April 8th, 2022: Can you see the live stream of the draw?

Unfortunately not. In all other European countries, a review can be viewed on YouTube after the draw. The video with the draw is available on the “eurojackpot results” YouTube channel.

Where can I play the Eurojackpot online

You can play the Eurojackpot online with all major lottery providers. One possibility is offered by Lotto.de, the information service provided by the state lottery companies combined in the German Lotto and Totoblock.

The chance of winning the Eurojackpot is 1:96 million.

Participation in the game is only possible from the age of 18.

Gambling can be addictive. Information is available on the free hotline 0800 137 27 00 or at www.bzga.de.

Play Eurojackpot: How does it actually work?

In the Eurojackpot there are 50 numbers to choose from per betting field.

5 crosses must be set.

In addition, two additional euro numbers between 1 and 10 are chosen.

The more numbers you guess correctly, the more you can win.

If you guess five numbers and two euro numbers correctly, you crack the euro jackpot.

In this video you will find detailed instructions on how to play the Eurojackpot.

Eurojackpot Deadline: How long can I play online every Friday?

This varies by state. Here you will find an overview of how long you can play the Eurojackpot in which federal state every Friday – whether online or at an acceptance point.

Baden-Wuerttemberg 7:00 p.m Bavaria 7 p.m Berlin 6.45 p.m Brandenburg 6.40 p.m Bremen 6.45 p.m Hamburg 6:44 p.m Hesse 7 p.m Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania 6.45 p.m Lower Saxony 6.50 p.m North Rhine-Westphalia 6:59 p.m Rhineland-Palatinate 6.45 p.m Saarland 6.45 p.m Saxony 6.45 p.m Saxony-Anhalt 6.45 p.m Schleswig Holstein 6.45 p.m Thuringia 7 p.m

Which numbers are drawn most frequently in the Eurojackpot?

Eurojackpot itself publishes statistics on the most frequently drawn numbers in Eurolotto.

Here is an overview of the most common Numbers drawn in the Eurojackpot (as of October 2021):

19 63 times 49 62 times 20 58 times 38 57 times 35 57 times

The numbers that have been published so far on rarest were drawn are documented in the statistics. Here is an overview of the rarest Eurojackpot numbers (as of October 2021):

48 36 times 2 41 times 27 41 times 36 43 times 37 43 times

Eurojackpot: The record winnings of the Eurolotto

The highest jackpot hit by a person in the Eurojackpot was a win of 90,000,000 euros. According to a lottery provider, this has already happened twice: once the winner came from the Czech Republic, the other time from Germany. In fact, the German participants are said to be particularly often represented in the list of winners: six Germans are listed among the top 10 Eurojackpot winners. That would make Germany by far the luckiest country in the euro zone.

From a statistical point of view, however, this is not too difficult to explain: Germany’s population size accordingly increases the chance that a German participant will hit the jackpot. Incidentally, Finland takes second place – a large percentage of players take part here, since the Eurojackpot is more popular in Finland than in many other countries in the euro zone.

Eurojackpot: help with gambling addiction

Eurojackpot is a pan-European game of chance. Participating in gambling can be addictive. If you are unsure whether you are affected by a gambling addiction or need help, you can go to “check your gameTest their gambling behavior and seek advice. If you need help or want to find out more about a possible gambling addiction, you will find all the information you need on the website BZGA or on “Play responsibly“.