Anika Zuschke

Millions of euros are in the jackpot every Tuesday and Friday. ©osnapix/Imago

Eurojackpot on Tuesday, March 29th, 2022: Here you will find the winning numbers of the European lottery today. The jackpot this time is 16 million euros.

The Eurojackpot is now not only drawn on Fridays, but also on Tuesdays in Helsinki (Finland).

In the prize pot stuck on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 a total of 16 million euros .

The drawing of the Eurojackpot winning numbers will take place on Tuesday around 9 p.m. (local time).

Munich – The Eurojackpot is a European lottery with high winnings, which are recently raffled twice a week. Because the Eurojackpot lottery is not only getting new rules for its 10th birthday, but also a new drawing day. In addition to the usual Friday, the winning numbers are now also determined on Tuesdays – for the first time since the introduction of the Eurojackpot in 2012.

With the Eurojackpot there is a very clear difference to the German classic lotto 6 out of 49. All lottery players from 18 European countries are entitled to participate in the Eurojackpot. As part of the new drawing day, the 18 countries have also raised the upper limit for the jackpot: this is now a full 120 million euros instead of the previous 90 million.

The Eurojackpot will be played on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, drawn again. It stands Amount of 16 million euros ready for profit. Below we have listed the current winning numbers for you.

Eurojackpot from Tuesday, March 29th, 2022: These are the current winning numbers

With the introduction of Tuesday as an additional drawing day, players also have to consider an innovation when filling out the betting slip: the formula for the additional numbers is no longer 2 out of 10, but 2 out of 12.

The draw of the Eurojackpot on Tuesday, 03/29/2022:

Winning numbers (5 out of 50): 10 15 18 24 39

10 15 18 24 39 Euro numbers (2 out of 12): 2 11

You can also find all the numbers for the Eurojackpot on the official page of the competition provider.

(All information without guarantee, source: www.lotto-bayern.de, status: 03/29/2022)

Eurojackpot: how does gambling work?

The rules of the Eurojackpot are not difficult: In order to hit the jackpot, you need a total of seven correct numbers at Eurolotto. For the draw, these seven numbers are drawn from different lottery drums. First, five numbers from 1 to 50 are drawn. Then there is one draw from the “Pearl” and “Venus” lottery drums, from which a number from 1 to 12 is randomly determined.

This means that as a player you first tick 5 out of 50 numbers per field on your lottery ticket. For the two additional numbers, you also tick two out of twelve numbers. In total, you submit a lottery ticket with seven numbers you have typed. You must be at least 18 years old to participate.

Eurojackpot: What are the chances of winning the Eurolotto?

Unfortunately, winning is not quite as easy as taking part: to win the complete jackpot to crack, you must be the only player in all of Europe to correctly predict the Eurolotto numbers. You get the main prize with a total of seven correct numbers. But there are also some smaller prizes in twelve prize categories.

This is different from the German Lotto 6 out of 49: In addition to the main prize category, there are only eight other prize categories. The chance of winning the Eurojackpot is 1 in 140 million. The value roughly corresponds to the probability of winning the lottery 6 out of 49. This has also changed with the new rules. Previously, the chance of hitting the Eurojackpot was 1 in 95 million.

When are the Eurojackpot lottery numbers drawn?

the The drawing of the winning Eurojackpot numbers takes place every Tuesday and Friday at 21:00 in Finland. Due to the time difference, this amounts to 8 p.m. in Germany.

If you missed the draw, you can check our article for the winning numbers, which are always updated. Eurojackpot also offers an online win query, which you can use at this link. Here you simply enter the numbers you have typed and find out whether you were lucky in a prize category.

The Eurojackpot numbers are drawn every Tuesday and Friday. The draw itself will take place in Helsinki, the Finnish capital.

Eurojackpot on Tuesday, March 29th, 2022: Can you watch the draw live on TV?

The live drawing will take place at the studio of Finnish private TV channel MTV3 in Helsinki. The draw can only be followed live on Finnish TVin the remaining countries this is not transmitted directly.

Eurojackpot on Tuesday, March 29th, 2022: Can you see the live stream of the draw?

Unfortunately not. In all other European countries, a review can be viewed on YouTube after the draw. The video with the draw is available on the “eurojackpot results” YouTube channel.

Where can I play the Eurojackpot online?

You can play the Eurojackpot online with all major lottery providers. One possibility is offered by Lotto.de, the information service provided by the state lottery companies combined in the German Lotto and Totoblock.

The chance of winning the Eurojackpot is 1:140 million.

Participation in the game is only possible from the age of 18.

Gambling can be addictive. Information is available on the free hotline 0800 137 27 00 or at www.bzga.de.

Play Eurojackpot: How does it actually work?

In the Eurojackpot there are 50 numbers to choose from per betting field.

5 crosses must be set.

In addition, two additional euro numbers between 1 and 12 are chosen.

The more numbers you guess correctly, the more you can win.

If you guess five numbers and two euro numbers correctly, you crack the euro jackpot.

Eurojackpot Deadline: How long can I play online every Tuesday?

This varies by state. Here you will find an overview of how long you can play the Eurojackpot online in which federal state every Tuesday.

7:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 6:45 p.m 6:40 p.m 6:45 p.m 6:44 p.m 7:00 p.m 6:45 p.m 6:50 p.m 6:59 p.m 6:45 p.m 6:45 p.m 6:45 p.m 6:45 p.m 6:45 p.m 7:00 p.m

Which numbers are drawn most frequently in the Eurojackpot?

Eurojackpot itself publishes statistics on the most frequently drawn numbers in Eurolotto.

Here is an overview of the most common Numbers drawn in the Eurojackpot (as of October 2021):

63 times 62 times 58 times 57 times 57 times

The numbers that have been published so far on rarest were drawn are documented in the statistics. Here is an overview of the rarest Eurojackpot numbers (as of October 2021):

36 times 41 times 41 times 43 times 43 times

Eurojackpot: The record winnings of the Eurolotto

The highest jackpot hit by a person in the Eurojackpot was a win of 90,000,000 euros. This is loud Lotto.de happened nine times so far. The very first 90 million jackpot was won on May 15, 2015 by a player from the Czech Republic. Five of the nine lucky winners came from Germany. Due to the new upper limit, record profits for Germany are now possible again.

Eurojackpot: help with gambling addiction

Eurojackpot is a pan-European game of chance. Participating in gambling can be addictive. If you are unsure whether you have a gambling addiction or need help, you can go tocheck your gameTest your gambling behavior and seek advice. If you need help or want to find out more about a possible gambling addiction, you will find all the information you need on the website of the BZGA or on “Play responsibly“.