Home page World

Split

The Eurojackpot draw on Friday (04/29/2022) is about 51 million euros. © Antonio Guillem/imago

Anyone who has ticked the right numbers can win 51 million euros on Friday. Here you can find out whether you have cracked the Eurojackpot.

Kassel – 51 million euros are with the Eurojackpot-Drawing on Friday (04/29/2022) in the pot. As always, the winning numbers can be found here after the drawing. In the Eurojackpot, participants have to guess the five correct winning numbers and two correct euro numbers in order to snag the maximum prize of 51 million euros. Since nobody ticked the right numbers last Tuesday (April 26th, 2022), the profit has increased – because the Eurojackpot is rolling.

The numbers from last Tuesday:

The winning numbers from Tuesday (04/26/2022) Winning numbers 5 out of 50 10, 27, 32, 41, 49 Euro numbers 2 out of 12 1, 9 Source: Lotto.de (all information without guarantee)

For the chance of winning, a Eurojackpot ticket must be filled out. Players must tick five winning numbers and two Euro numbers for each betting field. There are eight betting fields in total. Each field consists of 50 numbers and twelve euro numbers. Each completed betting field costs two euros plus a processing fee per lottery ticket.

Eurojackpot: The upper limit has been increased to 120 million euros.

Participants can submit their certificate digitally or in lotto– Positions by 6.40 p.m. at the latest – at least in Brandenburg. In Hesse (until 7 p.m.) and Lower Saxony (until 6.50 p.m.) players have more time. Visit the website for more information Lotto.de.

On Friday, the Eurojackpot winning numbers will be drawn in Helsinki (Finland) under police and notary supervision. Late in the evening, players can check the results on the official Lotto website or here in this article. You can have your winnings paid out on Saturday morning.

The selection 5 out of 50 and 2 out of 12 has only existed for one New rules for the Eurojackpot few weeks ago. By the end of March, players had to choose 5 out of 50 and 2 out of 10. If the jackpot is not cracked again on Friday, it will continue to rise. With the changes in March, the maximum win amount has also increased. Accordingly, the jackpot may now overwrite the limit of 90 million euros. The new upper limit is 120 million euros. If the jackpot is paid out, the winnings in the following week will again be 10 million euros. The Tuesday draw has only existed for a few weeks. (tk)