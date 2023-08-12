Saturday, August 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Today’s weather | Summery warm in the south – the graphic gathers recent weather observations by municipality

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 12, 2023
in World Europe
0
Today’s weather | Summery warm in the south – the graphic gathers recent weather observations by municipality

The weather will continue to be warm on Sunday as well.

Weather it will be summery warm in the southern and central parts of Finland on Saturday, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Daytime temperatures hover around 25 degrees in the south and central parts of the country. Eastern Finland and the west coast may experience some showers during the day.

It’s cooler in the north. There, daytime temperatures range from 15 to 20 degrees. Rain and thunder showers are also known in the north.

The weather will continue to be the same on Sunday. In southern and central Finland, it is cloudy and in some places we are afraid of warm weather. It will be cooler and rainier in the north on Sunday as well.

#Todays #weather #Summery #warm #south #graphic #gathers #weather #observations #municipality

See also  SpaceX mission takes off for the International Space Station - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Hawaii fires: Attorney General announces investigation

Hawaii fires: Attorney General announces investigation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result