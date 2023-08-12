Today’s weather | Summery warm in the south – the graphic gathers recent weather observations by municipality

The weather will continue to be warm on Sunday as well.

Weather it will be summery warm in the southern and central parts of Finland on Saturday, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Daytime temperatures hover around 25 degrees in the south and central parts of the country. Eastern Finland and the west coast may experience some showers during the day.

It’s cooler in the north. There, daytime temperatures range from 15 to 20 degrees. Rain and thunder showers are also known in the north.

The weather will continue to be the same on Sunday. In southern and central Finland, it is cloudy and in some places we are afraid of warm weather. It will be cooler and rainier in the north on Sunday as well.