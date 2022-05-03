Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather today to be generally clear and dusty at times during the day, and the winds are light to moderate in speed, active at times, especially on the sea and open areas, causing dust during the day.

The winds are: northwest to southwesterly, with a speed of 15 to 25 km/hr, up to 40 km/hr.

And the state of the sea in the Arabian Gulf: turbulent to medium waves, and the first tide occurs at 15:51, the second tide at 02:47, the first tide at 09:14, and the second tide at 20:25. In the Sea of ​​Oman: medium to light waves, and the first tide occurs at 22:55, the first islands at 17:52, and the second islands at 05:48.