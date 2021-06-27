The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather, today, to be dusty and partly cloudy during the day, with low clouds appearing in the morning on the eastern coast, with a chance of the formation of convective rainy clouds in the east, extending over some internal areas in the afternoon, and the winds are light to moderate in speed, active at times, and strong With clouds that raise dust and dust, they are from southeast to northeast, and their speed ranges between 15 and 25 and reaches 45 km / h.

The center said, in its daily bulletin, that “the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to medium, and the first tide will occur at 17:15, the second tide will occur at 02:59, the first islands will be at 10:01, and the second islands will occur at 20:54, In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light to medium, and the first tide occurs at 12:46, the second at 00:12, the first islands at 18:55, and the second islands at 06:43.



