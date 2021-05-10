Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today will be generally healthy and hot during the day, and humid at night and Wednesday morning in some coastal areas with the possibility of light fog, and winds are light to moderate speed in general. Winds: westerly – westerly / 10 to 20 up to 30 km / hr. The Arabian Gulf: light. The first tide will occur at 13:29, the second tide at 01:06, the first tide at 18:41 and the second tide at 07:51. Sea of ​​Oman: light.