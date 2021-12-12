The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today will be fair to partly cloudy in general, and low clouds will appear in some areas, especially the west, and humid at night and Tuesday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming over some internal and coastal areas, especially in the west, and the winds are light to moderate. Speed, sometimes activates.

The center said, in its daily bulletin, that the winds will be northeast to southeast, with a speed between 15 and 25, reaching 35 km / h, and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to medium at times, and the first tide occurs at 09:33, and the second tide at At 20:21, the first islands at 16:12, and the second islands at 02:56, and in the Sea of ​​Oman the waves are light, and the first tide occurs at 18:46, the second tide at 05:56, and the first islands at 12 :24, and the second islands at 23:58.



