The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather today to be generally clear, partly cloudy at times, with clouds appearing in the east in the afternoon, and humid at night and tomorrow morning, Monday, in some coastal and inland areas, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming, and winds are light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, and are southeasterly turning to northwesterly, ranging between 10 and 20 and may reach 35 km/h.

The Arabian Gulf will be lightly wavy, with the first high tide at 15:30, the second high tide at 04:38, the first low tide at 09:10, and the second low tide at 22:08.

The Sea of ​​Oman will be lightly wavy, while the first high tide will occur at 01:35, the first low tide at 18:44, and the second low tide at 07:10.