The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather today to be clear to partly cloudy, and humid at night and tomorrow morning, Sunday, in some coastal areas.

The center explained in its daily statement that the winds will be light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, and their movement will be southwesterly – northwesterly, and their speed will range from 10 to 25, reaching 35 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf are light, and the first high tide occurs at 18:45, the second high tide at 04:53, the first low tide at 11:26, and the second low tide at 23:59.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light, the first high tide occurs at 14:07, the second high tide at 03:35, the first low tide at 21:26, and the second low tide at 07:58.