Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

Yesterday, the temperature witnessed a remarkable decrease in the maximum temperatures, estimated at about 7 degrees from the day before yesterday, in which the highest temperature was recorded at 41.1 degrees, in Al-Tawi in Al Dhafra region, while the highest temperature recorded in the country yesterday was 34.5 degrees Celsius in Kalba (Sharjah) at 12:15 local time in the country, and the decrease in temperatures is expected to continue today, as the country witnesses an extension of a shallow air height, accompanied by an extension of an air high in the upper atmosphere.

And the active northwest winds, sometimes strong at speeds of up to 55 km / h, led to sea turbulence to severe turbulence in the Arabian Gulf, and waves reached about 10 feet in depth, which continues until Sunday, and the active northwest winds also led The sometimes strong speed, which reaches a speed of 45 km / h, to turbulent waves in the Sea of ​​Oman, and reached about 7 feet in depth, which continues on Sunday.

The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather today will be healthy to partly cloudy at times, with a drop in temperatures, and wet at night on Monday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming in some interior areas, especially east, and the winds are northwesterly active, with a speed of 40 km / Q, and the sea is turbulent in the Arabian Gulf, and it becomes medium in the evening, while the state of the sea in the Sea of ​​Oman is turbulent.