The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather today will be generally healthy, and low clouds appear in the morning, east, and may be cumulus in the afternoon. It will be hot in the afternoon, and humid at night and on Monday morning in some coastal areas. As for the wind, it will be light to moderate in speed.

Its destination will be southeast – northwest at a speed ranging between 10-20 kilometers per hour, and it will reach 30 kilometers.

It is also expected that the Arabian Gulf will be light waves, and that the first tide will occur at 10:06, the second at 6:23 pm, the first tide at 16:23 and the second at 5:24 pm. The Sea of ​​Oman is light in waves, while the first tide occurs at 18:52 and the second at 11:08, the first tide at 12:45 and the second at 17:37.





