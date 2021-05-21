The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather today will be generally healthy, sometimes partly cloudy in the east and north, hot in the day, and humid at night and tomorrow morning, with the opportunity to form fog or light fog over some coastal and interior areas, and the winds will be light to moderate in speed, as well as southeasterly. – Northwestern 10-20 up to 30 km / hr.

The Arabian Gulf will be light waves, while the first tide will occur at 08:24, the second tide at 22:34, the first tide at 15:35, and the second tide at 04:27.

The Sea of ​​Oman will be light, while the first tide occurs at 18:14, and the second tide at 11:17. The first carrot is at 11:36, and the second carrot at 00:56.





