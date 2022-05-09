Mexico.- This day, a dry line on Coahuila in interaction with a low pressure channel in northern Mexico and instability in high levels of the atmosphere, they will cause showers and heavy punctual rainselectric shocks and possible hail fall in areas of the north and northeast of the country.

Also, in combination with the subtropical jet stream, they will cause strong gusts of wind with chance of dust storms in the northwest and north of the national territory. A second channel of low pressure in the center and southeast of Mexico and the entry of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea will generate showers in these regions, in addition to heavy rains in Chiapas.

Anticyclonic system in the middle levels of the atmosphere will maintain the heat wave over the Mexican Republic with temperatures above 40°C in at least 21 entities of the country.

Precipitation forecast for today May 9, 2022:

Intervals of showers with strong punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí and Chiapas.

Shower intervals (5 to 25 mm): Chihuahua, Zacatecas, Coahuila, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Mexico City and Oaxaca.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Durango, Aguascalientes, Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Veracruz, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.

The rains will be accompanied by electric shocks, strong winds and hail fall of different sizes.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today May 9, 2022:

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C: Baja California, Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C: Sonora.

Frosts: Baja California, Chihuahua and Durango.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today May 09, 2022:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Sonora (south), Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas (south), Durango, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos, Puebla (north) , Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatan.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Baja California Sur, Colima, Guanajuato, Querétaro (north), Hidalgo (north), State of Mexico (southwest) and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Baja California, Aguascalientes, Mexico City and Tlaxcala.

Wind forecast for today May 9, 2022: