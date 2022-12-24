Mexico.- This day, the front No. 19 will extend over the Yucatan Peninsula and the Mexican southeast, producing very heavy rains to intense points in Oaxaca, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo; torrential in Chiapas, as well as extraordinary in Veracruz and Tabasco; which could generate an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides and floods.

The arctic air mass driving ahead will maintain the icy wave over a large part of the national territoryas well as an intense “North” event with high waves on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico, the Yucatan Peninsula, the Isthmus and the Gulf of Tehuantepec.

Likewise, the probability for the fall of sleet or snow in mountainous areas of San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Veracruz, Puebla, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico and Mexico City is forecast.

Rain forecast for today December 24, 2022:

Extraordinary rainfall (greater than 250 mm): Veracruz and Tabasco.

Intense rains with occasional torrential downpours (150 to 250 mm): Chiapas.

Very heavy rains with intense points (75 to 150 mm): Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Heavy rains with very strong points (50 to 75 mm): Oaxaca.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Puebla, State of Mexico and Guerrero.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Querétaro, Guanajuato, Michoacán, Morelos, Mexico City and Tlaxcala.

Possible fall of sleet or snow: mountain areas of San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Veracruz, Puebla, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico and Mexico City.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today December 24, 2022:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Michoacán and Guerrero.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Nayarit, Jalisco and Colima.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today December 24, 2022:

Minimum temperatures from -15 to -10 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila and Nuevo León.

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí and Tamaulipas.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Sonora, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Veracruz, Puebla, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico and Mexico City.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Morelos, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Wind and wave forecast for today December 24, 2022:

Intense “North” event with wind gusts of 90 to 110 km/h: Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec, with gusts of 80 to 90 km/h: Veracruz coast, and with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h: coasts from Tamaulipas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

Wind with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h: Baja California and the Gulf of California.

Waves from 3 to 5 meters high: coasts of Tamaulipas and Veracruz, as well as the Gulf of Tehuantepec, and from 2 to 4 meters high: coasts of Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.