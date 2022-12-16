Mexico.- This day, the front No. 16 it will extend with stationary characteristics over the south and center of the Gulf of Mexico, in interaction with a low pressure channel over the west of said gulf, will cause occasional heavy rains in Chiapas and Tabasco, scattered showers in Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca and the Yucatán Peninsula; as well as isolated rains in San Luis Potosí.

The cold air mass associated with the frontwill continue to generate cold to very cold environment, during the morning and night, on the Mesa del Norte, the Mesa Central and the east of the national territory; frosts at dawn, as well as fog banks over the Sierra Madre Oriental.

On the other hand, the subtropical jet stream and the proximity of a polar trough will cause strong winds with dust storms in the northwest and north of the country; isolated rains in Sonora, Chihuahua and Coahuila, as well as possible snowfall or sleet in the mountains of Sonora and Chihuahua.

Finally, an anticyclonic circulation will maintain a low probability of rain in the west, center, and south of the Mexican Republic.

Rain forecast for today December 16, 2022:

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Chiapas and Tabasco.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila and San Luis Potosí.

Possible snowfall or sleet: Sierras de Sonora and Chihuahua.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today December 16, 2022:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today December 16, 2022:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Morelos, Tlaxcala, Veracruz and Puebla.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California Sur, San Luis Potosí, Jalisco, Michoacán, Querétaro, Mexico City, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

We recommend you read:

Public security will increase during the Christmas season in Puebla

PAN proposes a law to FORCE men to do domestic work in Yucatan

Wind forecast for today December 16, 2022:

North component wind with gusts of up to 60 km/h, decreasing during the afternoon: coasts of Tamaulipas and Veracruz.