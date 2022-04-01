Mexico.- Throughout this day, the front No. 39 will acquire warm characteristics over the north of the Gulf of Mexico, ceasing to affect the national territory at the end of the day, however, it will cause showers in areas of Tamaulipas and isolated rains in Nuevo León.

Said front will interact with the subtropical jet stream and with the approach of a new cold front to the northern border of Mexico, generating strong gusts of wind with the probability of dust storms in the northern and northeastern states of the country.

On the other hand, low pressure channels over the southeast of the Mexican republic and the Yucatan Peninsula, together with the entry of moisture from the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, will cause rains with intervals of showers, which could be accompanied by electric shocks in areas of the center, east and southeast of the country, as well as in the aforementioned peninsula.

For its part, the “surada” event will continue with gusts of up to 60 km/h over the Yucatan Peninsula. Finally, the heat wave will keep the evening environment from hot to very hot in a large part of the national territory, feeling cold to very cold in the morning, with the probability of frost at dawn, mainly in the mountainous areas of the Mesa del Norte and Mesa Central. .

Precipitation forecast for today, Friday, April 1, 2022:

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Tamaulipas and Chiapas.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Nuevo León, Puebla, Hidalgo, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today, Friday, April 1, 2022:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C: mountainous areas of Durango and Chihuahua.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacán, State of Mexico and Tlaxcala.

Frosts: Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, Jalisco and State of Mexico.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today, Friday, April 1, 2022:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Michoacán, Morelos, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Puebla (north and southwest), Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Guanajuato, Querétaro and the State of Mexico (southwest).

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Baja California Sur, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Hidalgo and Mexico City.

Wind forecast for today, Friday, April 1, 2022: