Mexico.- For today, the front No. 15 it will extend to the northeast of the national territory and will interact with a low pressure channel on the western Gulf of Mexico, will cause rain with intervals of showers in northern and northeastern parts of the country. Said front will stop affecting Mexican territory during the day.

For its part, a new cold front will enter northwestern Mexico this afternoon, interacting with a polar trough and the subtropical and polar jet currents, will give rise to the second winter storm of the season, Therefore, rains and showers are forecast in that region, with heavy rains in Baja California, where there is a probability of sleet or snow, as well as strong gusts of wind with dust storms in areas of Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

Sleet or snow conditions will spread into the Sonoran Sierras on Monday. On the other hand, low pressure channels will cause rain and afternoon showers that could be accompanied by electric shocks in the west, south, and southeast of the country, as well as the Yucatan Peninsula.

Finally, a cold to very cold morning and night environment will prevail over entities of the Mesa del Norte and Mesa Central, with frosts in their mountainous areas.

Rain forecast for today December 11, 2022:

Intervals of showers with heavy occasional rains (25 to 50 mm): Baja California.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Sonora, Coahuila, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California Sur, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, State of Mexico, Puebla, Tlaxcala, Guerrero and Tabasco.

Possible snow or sleet fall: Sierras de Baja California.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today December 11, 2022:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Campeche, Yucatán, Quintana Roo, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz and Tabasco.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today December 11, 2022:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California, Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Sonora, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala, Puebla and Veracruz.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California Sur, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Jalisco, Michoacán, Aguascalientes, Querétaro, Mexico City, Morelos, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

We recommend you read:

3 female intensive care patients with meningitis are transferred to CDMX

Pilgrimages and pre-Hispanic dances a living tradition in Monterrey

Wind forecast for today December 11, 2022:

Wind with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h and dust storms: Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Baja California Sur, Durango, Coahuila and Nuevo León.