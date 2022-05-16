Mexico.- For today, a dry line will remain over northern Mexico and will cause wind gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and probable dust collectors in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Durango and Tamaulipas.

In the afternoon, low pressure channels over the interior of the country, in interaction with the entry of humidity from both oceans, will produce showers accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall over the north, west, south and southeast of Mexico, as well as in the east and west of the Yucatan Peninsula, with strong punctual rains in the south of Chiapas.

Finally, an anticyclonic system in the middle levels of the atmosphere will maintain hot to very hot environment in most of the Mexican Republic, with extremely hot maximum temperatures (above 45°C) in areas of Sonora, Sinaloa, Chihuahua, Coahuila and Nuevo León.

Yesterday, Sunday, May 15, the tropical cyclone season officially began in the Northeast Pacific basin

Precipitation forecast for today May 16, 2022:

Intervals of showers with strong punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Chiapas (south).

Shower intervals (5 to 25 mm): Chihuahua, Durango, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Zacatecas, Nayarit, Colima, State of Mexico and Yucatan.

The rains will be accompanied by electric shocks, strong winds and hail fall of different sizes.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today May 16, 2022:

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C: mountain areas of Baja California, Chihuahua (south), Durango (northwest), State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala and Veracruz.

Frosts: Chihuahua, Durango, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala and Veracruz.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today May 16, 2022:

Maximum temperatures above 45°C: Sonora (east and south), Sinaloa (north), Chihuahua (northeast and southwest), Coahuila (northeast) and Nuevo León (north).

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Michoacán, Morelos, Tamaulipas, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Campeche.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Baja California (north), Baja California Sur, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas (north and south), Durango, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, State of Mexico (southwest), Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo , Puebla (north and southwest), Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Aguascalientes, Tlaxcala and Mexico City.

Wind forecast for today May 16, 2022: