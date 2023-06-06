On this day, a low pressure channel will extend over the Mesa del Norte, the Mesa Central, and southeastern Mexico, interacting with instability in the upper atmosphere and with the ingress of moisture from the Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean Sea. will originate very heavy occasional rains in Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo; as well as showers and heavy rains in the north, northeast, east, west, center, south and southeast of the country, including the Valley of Mexico and the Yucatan Peninsula; all rains with electric shocks and possible hail fall.

On the other hand, the subtropical jet stream will cause strong winds with possible dust storms in the northwest and north of the Mexican Republic.

Likewise, an anticyclonic circulation in middle levels of the atmosphere will maintain the third heat wave over the national territory, with temperatures above 40 °C in areas of Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guerrero, Campeche and Yucatán.

Rain forecast for today June 06, 2023:

Heavy rains at very strong points (50 to 75 mm): Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Chihuahua, Coahuila, Puebla, Oaxaca and Veracruz.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Durango, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Guerrero and Michoacán.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Jalisco and Colima.

Third heat wave of the season, with temperatures of up to 45 °C in entities of the Mexican South Pacific and the Yucatan Peninsula.

Heavy to very heavy rains could increase river and stream levels and cause landslides and flooding.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today June 06, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guerrero, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Durango, Colima, Guanajuato, State of Mexico (southwest), Morelos, Puebla (southwest), Veracruz , Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Baja California Sur, Aguascalientes, Querétaro and Hidalgo.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today June 06, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C: mountainous areas of Baja California, Chihuahua and Durango.

Wind forecast for today June 06, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and dust storms: Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 50 km/h and possible dust storms: Durango, Aguascalientes and Jalisco.