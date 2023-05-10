Today May 10, the cold front No. 54 it will move over the northwest and north of the country, it will gradually interact with a polar trough, a dry line and instability at high levels of the atmosphere, causing rain with intervals of showers, electrical storms, hail and the probable formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

On the other hand, low pressure channels on the east, south and southeast, together with the entry of moisture from both oceanswill generate showers accompanied by electrical activity in the aforementioned regions, with heavy occasional rains in Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Finally, the second heat wave will prevail over the Mexican Pacific, the northeast, east and southeast of the Mexican Republic, including the Yucatan Peninsula, with temperatures above 40 °C in areas of Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Rain forecast for today May 10, 2023:

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Jalisco, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Michoacán and Guerrero.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California, Colima, Guanajuato, Querétaro and Quintana Roo.

Heavy rains could increase the levels of rivers and streams, and cause landslides and flooding in low-lying areas of the indicated entities. Likewise, there are conditions for the formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in the Mexican northeast.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today May 10, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Sonora (south), Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Zacatecas, Durango, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla (southwest), Morelos and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Baja California Sur, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato and the State of Mexico (southwest).

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today May 10, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango and Zacatecas.

Wind forecast for today May 10, 2023: