Mexico.- This day, the front No. 17 It will extend with stationary characteristics over the center of the Gulf of Mexico and will interact with a low pressure channel over the southeast of Mexico and with the entry of moisture from the Caribbean Sea, pheavy punctual rains will occur in Veracruz, Chiapas and Tabasco; as well as strong to very strong over the northeast, east and southeast of the national territory.

The cold air mass associated with the front will keep the environment very cold with frost at dawn in high areas of the northern and central states of the Mexican Republic, in addition, the “North” event will persist on the coast of Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec. Likewise, fog banks will continue to appear in high areas of the northeast, east and southeast of the Mexican territory.

On the other hand, a polar trough associated with a cold-core vortex over the southern United States will travel north-west and north of the Mexican Republic, in interaction with the ingress of moisture originated by polar and subtropical jet currents will cause isolated showers and conditions for snowfall or sleet in the mountains of Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

Rain forecast for today December 18, 2022:

Very heavy rains with intense points (75 to 150 mm): Veracruz, Chiapas and Tabasco.

Heavy rains with very strong points (50 to 75 mm): Oaxaca.

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Tamaulipas, Puebla, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Coahuila, Nuevo León and San Luis Potosí.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Hidalgo and Querétaro.

Possible fall of snow or sleet: sierras of Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today December 18, 2022:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today December 18, 2022:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: Sierras de Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: areas of Baja California, Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Zacatecas, Jalisco, Aguascalientes, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Morelos, Tlaxcala, Veracruz and Puebla.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California Sur, San Luis Potosí, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Mexico City, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Wind and wave forecast for today December 18, 2022:

Wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h: Chihuahua and Durango.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí.

“North” event with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: coast of Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

Waves of 1 to 3 meters of significant height: coast of Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Gulf of Tehuantepec.