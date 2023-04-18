Today, Tuesday, a low pressure channel will extend over the interior of the national territory, it will interact with the entry of moisture from the Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico and instability at high levels of the atmosphere, causing showers in the northeast, east, center and southeast of the country, as well as heavy punctual rains accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall in areas of Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

On the other hand, the subtropical jet stream and a dry line that will be established over Coahuila and Nuevo León will cause strong gusts of wind in the north and northeast of the country.

Likewise, the approach of a new cold front to the northwest of Mexico is forecast, causing strong gusts of wind in said region.

In turn, a high pressure system at medium levels of the atmosphere will maintain a hot to very hot environment on the Mexican Pacific coast, with maximum temperatures above 40 °C in areas of Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero. .

Finally, the frontal system No. 49 will extend over the Caribbean Sea, without affecting the Mexican Republic.

Rain forecast for today April 18, 2023:

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Guerrero and Tabasco.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Michoacán, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Very heavy to heavy rains could increase river and stream levels, leading to landslides and flooding.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today April 18, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Sonora (south), Morelos, Puebla (southwest), Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Baja California, Chihuahua (east), Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Durango (west), Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, State of Mexico (southwest), Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Tabasco.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today April 18, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California, Zacatecas and the State of Mexico.

Wind forecast for today April 18, 2023: