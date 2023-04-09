Today Sunday, the front No. 47 it will remain stationary over the western Gulf of Mexico and southern Veracruz, it will interact with divergence in height and with the entry of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, causing rain and showers accompanied by electric shocks in areas of the northeast, east and southeast of the country, being strong at very strong points with possible hail fall in Tlaxcala, Puebla and Veracruz.

The cold air mass associated with the front will modify its thermal characteristics during the day, favoring a gradual rise in temperatures in northeastern and eastern Mexico.

On the other hand, a low pressure channel will extend from the north to the center of the Mexican Republic, in combination with the ingress of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, will cause rains and intervals of showers with electrical discharges in said regions. as well as possible hailstorms in the Valley of Mexico.

Finally, the hot to very hot environment will continue in the west, south, and southeast of the national territory, in addition to the Yucatan Peninsula, with maximum temperatures above 40 °C in areas of Michoacán, Guerrero, and Campeche.

Rain forecast for today April 9, 2023:

Heavy rains with very strong points (50 to 75 mm): Puebla and Veracruz.

Intervals of showers with heavy occasional rains (25 to 50 mm): Tlaxcala.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Zacatecas, Guanajuato, Michoacán, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.

The rains could increase the levels of rivers and streams and generate landslides and flooding in low-lying areas.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today April 09, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Michoacán, Guerrero and Campeche.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Morelos, Puebla (southwest), Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures between 30 and 35 °C: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua (southwest), Durango (west), Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato and the State of Mexico (southwest).

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today April 09, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Chihuahua.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Michoacán, State of Mexico and Puebla.

Wind forecast for today April 09, 2023:

North component wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h: Isthmus of Tehuantepec (Oaxaca and Chiapas).

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Veracruz (south), Campeche and Yucatán, and with possible dust storms: Coahuila, Durango, Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí.