Mexico.- For this day, a new cold front associated with a cold core vortex will approach the northwest of the country, in interaction with the ingress of moisture generated by the polar and subtropical jet currents, will cause rain and showers in Baja California and Sonora, winds with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h in the northwest of the country, a drop in temperature and possible snowfall or sleet in northern Baja California.

Likewise, a second cold front will approach the northeast of the country and will interact with the subtropical jet stream, causing isolated rains and winds of 40 to 60 km/h in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

A low pressure channel over the Mexican southeast and the Yucatan Peninsula interacting with the ingress of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, will cause isolated rains in these regions.

Finally, an anticyclonic circulation at medium levels of the atmosphere will promote stable weather, a warm to hot environment, and a low probability of rain over the west, center, south, and southeast of the Mexican Republic, including the Valley of Mexico.

Rain forecast for today January 29, 2023:

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Baja California.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Probable fall of snow or sleet: Sierras of northern Baja California.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today January 29, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca (coast) and Chiapas (south).

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Morelos, Puebla, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today January 29, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala and Puebla.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Michoacán, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Mexico City, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Chiapas.

We recommend you read:

Wrap up well! SMN forecasts rains in Sinaloa and sleet in northwestern Mexico

AMLO promises 3 thousand Banco Bienestar branches

Wind forecast for today January 29, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h: Gulf of California, and with dust storms: Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango and Zacatecas.

East and southeast wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Coast of Tamaulipas, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Coahuila, Nuevo León and San Luis Potosí.