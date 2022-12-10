Mexico.- This day, a new mass of cold air will reinforce the front No. 15 over the north and northeast of the country, which will interact with the subtropical jet stream and with the inflow of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, generating rains, strong winds and a slight drop in temperatures in that region.

Two low pressure channels over the west and southeast of Mexico, in combination with the entry of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, will cause accompanied showers of possible electric shocks in Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche and Quintana Roo, as well as isolated rains in Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero and Yucatán.

Rain forecast for today December 10, 2022:

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero and Yucatán.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today December 10, 2022:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Sinaloa, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today December 10, 2022:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Morelos, Tlaxcala, Puebla and Veracruz.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California Sur, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Jalisco, Michoacán, Querétaro, Mexico City, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Wind forecast for today December 10, 2022:

South component wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Chihuahua and Durango.