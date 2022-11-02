Mexico.- This day, the Hurricane “Lisa” category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, it could enter Belize in the afternoon-night hours; its wide circulation will produce very heavy to heavy rains in the southeast of the country and the Yucatan Peninsula, in addition to strong gusts of wind in areas of Campeche and Quintana Roo.

On the other hand, during the afternoon of this day the new cold front #7 over the northwest of the country, which will interact with a polar trough and a cold core vortex in the middle levels of the atmosphere, generating rains with intervals of showers and drop in temperatures in that region; as well as conditions for the fall of sleet in the mountains of Baja California, mainly during the night of this day and early Thursday morning.

Rain forecast for today November 2, 2022:

Very strong rains with intense punctual rains (75 to 150 mm): Campeche and Quintana Roo.

Heavy rains with very strong punctual rains (50 to 75 mm): Veracruz, Tabasco, Chiapas and Yucatán.

Intervals of showers with strong punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Oaxaca.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Baja California, Michoacán, Guerrero, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo and Puebla.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Querétaro, Jalisco, Colima, Mexico City and State of Mexico.

Possible snowfall or sleet: mountainous areas of Baja California, during the early hours of Thursday.

The aforementioned rains may be accompanied by electric shocks, strong gusts of wind and possible hail, in addition, they could increase the levels of rivers and streams and cause landslides and floods.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today November 02, 2022:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Sinaloa, Michoacán, Guerrero and Oaxaca.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Sonora, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today November 02, 2022:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frosts: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California.

Minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Wind forecast for today November 2, 2022: