Mexico.- This day, the Mexican monsoon will continue to bring rain strong to very strong with electrical discharges and possible hailstorms over entities in the northwest of the national territory.

Channels of low pressure in the interior of the country, instability in the upper atmosphere and the entry of humidity generated by the displacement of tropical wave No. 18, will increase the conditions for heavy to very heavy rain that could generate an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides and floods in the west, center and south of the Mexican Republic, including the Valley of Mexico.

A new tropical wave It will approach and increase the probability of heavy rains in the Yucatan Peninsula, during the afternoon or night. Also, a warm to hot evening environment is forecast with maximum temperatures above 35 °C in 23 entities of the Mexican Republic.

Rain forecast for today August 03, 2022:

Heavy rains with very strong points (50 to 75 mm): Sinaloa, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Nayarit, Jalisco and Guanajuato.

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Sonora, Chihuahua, Colima, Michoacán, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Guerrero, Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Campeche and Yucatán.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Querétaro and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California, Baja California Sur, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Morelos and Tabasco.

The rains will be accompanied by electric shocks, strong winds and probable hail fall. Likewise, they could cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides and floods.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today August 03, 2022:

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C: mountainous areas of Chihuahua, Durango, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala, Puebla and Veracruz.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today August 03, 2022:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and Campeche.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Baja California Sur, Durango, Zacatecas, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Tabasco, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Querétaro (north), Hidalgo (north), Puebla (southwest) and Morelos (south).

Wind forecast for today August 03, 2022: