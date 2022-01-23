Mexico.- This Sunday, the Fourth Winter Storm and the No. 24 front, in interaction with the jet stream, they will cross the northwest and north of Mexico, causing wind gusts of 60 to 80 km/h in these regions, and rainy with intervals of showers in Sonora and Chihuahua.

Also, it is predicted very cold environment with sleet or snow falling in mountainous areas of Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango, a condition that will extend to the north of Coahuila during the early hours of Monday.

On the other hand, the front No. 23 will move over the Yucatan Peninsula and cause showers and rainy strong over the region; It is expected that this system will stop affecting the national territory in the afternoon.

The air mass associated with the front and a low pressure channel over the western Gulf of Mexico will cause dense fog over the northeast and east of the country, rainy persistent with very strong accumulations (50 to 75 mm in 24 hours) in areas of Veracruz and heavy rains in Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco and Campeche.

Likewise, a cold to very cold environment will prevail with frosts at dawn on entities of the Mesa del Norte and the Mesa Central, as well as a “North” event with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h in the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec, and gusts 50 to 60 km/h along the coast of the Gulf of Mexico. In the rest of the country, clear skies, a warm to hot daytime environment and a low probability of rain will dominate.

Precipitation forecast for today January 23, 2022:

Heavy rains with very strong punctual rains (50 to 75 mm): Veracruz (south).

Intervals of showers with strong punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Oaxaca (east), Chiapas (northwest), Tabasco and Campeche.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Sonora, Chihuahua, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Coahuila, Sinaloa, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacán, Hidalgo, Puebla and Guerrero.

Possible fall of sleet or snow: Sierras de Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango, a condition that will extend to the north of Coahuila during the night and early morning of Monday.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today January 23, 2022:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C: mountainous areas of Chihuahua, Durango and Coahuila.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Zacatecas, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala, Puebla and Veracruz.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C: mountainous areas of Jalisco, Michoacán, Mexico City, Morelos, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Frost for Sunday morning: Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Durango, Sinaloa, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Mexico City , Morelos, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today January 23, 2022:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca (coast) and Chiapas (south).

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Nayarit and Jalisco.

Wind and wave forecast for today January 23, 2022: