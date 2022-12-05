Mexico.- For today, the entry of humidity generated by the subtropical jet stream, will cause occasional heavy rains in Sonora and Chihuahua, as well as showers in the Baja California Peninsula.

The approach of a frontal system to the northwest of the country, in interaction with a dry line that will be established to the north of Coahuila, will cause strong gusts of wind in the northwest and northern Mexico.

For its part, a low pressure channel over the Mexican southeast, it will generate rains and showers accompanied by electric shocks in Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Finally, an anticyclonic circulation at medium levels of the atmosphere will promote a warm environment in a large part of the national territory.

Rain forecast for today December 5, 2022:

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Sonora and Chihuahua.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Baja California, Baja California Sur, Jalisco, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Durango, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Colima, Michoacán, State of Mexico, Puebla, Guerrero, Tabasco, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today December 05, 2022:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Baja California Sur, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today December 05, 2022:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California, Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Sonora, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Morelos, Tlaxcala, Puebla and Veracruz.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Coahuila, Nuevo León, Mexico City, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Michoacán, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

We recommend you read:

Placement of piles of the Mayan Train, will damage the freshwater subsoil of the region

Government of the State of Durango offers its support to patients affected by Meningitis

Wind forecast for today December 05, 2022:

Wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and dust storms: Chihuahua.

North component wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h: Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

South component wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h: Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora and Durango.