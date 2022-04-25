Mexico.- This Monday, the cold front No. 45, driven by a new mass of cold air, will move over the north and northeast of Mexico, will interact with a low pressure channel and with instability in high levels of the atmosphere, causing punctual torrential rains (accumulated in 24 hours from 150 to 250 mm) in Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, intense rains in Coahuila, as well as rainy very strong punctual in San Luis Potosí; These rains will be accompanied by electric shocks, hailstorms, wind gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and the possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and San Luis Potosí, Likewise, they could cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides and floods in low-lying areas.

Low pressure channels over the center, east and southeast of the country and the warm air intake and humid from the Pacific Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea, will cause rain very strong punctual with electrical discharges, hailstorms and possible whirlwinds in Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas, in addition to heavy rains in Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Mexico City and Morelos.

Finally, evening atmosphere will prevail warm to very hot over most of Mexico, with maximum temperatures above 40 °C in areas of Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacán and Guerrero.

Read more: Debanhi case revives Paulette case

Precipitation forecast for today, Monday, April 25, 2022:

Heavy rains with punctual torrential rains (150 to 250 mm): Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Very strong rains with intense punctual rains (75 to 150 mm): Coahuila.

Heavy rains with very strong points (50 to 75 mm): San Luis Potosí, Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers with strong punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Mexico City and Morelos.

Shower intervals (5 to 25 mm): Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guerrero, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today, Monday, April 25, 2022:

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C: Chihuahua (west) and Durango (west).

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C: Sonora (northeast), Zacatecas (southwest), State of Mexico (east and west), Hidalgo (southeast), Tlaxcala (north and west) and Puebla (center).

Frosts: Baja California, Chihuahua and Durango.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today, Monday, April 25, 2022:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Sinaloa (north, east and south), Nayarit (northeast), Jalisco (north, south and southwest), Michoacán (west), Morelos (southwest) and Guerrero (north).

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Coahuila (southwest), Nuevo León (east), Tamaulipas (west and center), Durango (northeast), Zacatecas (north and south), San Luis Potosí (east), Colima, Puebla ( north and southwest), Veracruz (south), Oaxaca (north and east), Chiapas (west), Tabasco (east), Campeche (north and southwest) and Yucatán (west and center).

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Baja California Sur (south), Sonora (southeast), Chihuahua (southwest), Aguascalientes, Guanajuato (northeast and southwest), Querétaro, Hidalgo (north), State of Mexico (southwest) and Quintana Roo (west).

Read more: PRI asks for a solution to arms trafficking

Wind forecast for today, Monday, April 25, 2022: