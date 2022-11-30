Mexico.- During this day, a cold front it will move rapidly over the northeast of the country and will interact with a low pressure channel in the east of the Mexican Republic, producing heavy rains in Veracruz and San Luis Potosí, as well as very strong ones in Tamaulipas, Puebla, Hidalgo and Oaxaca, which will be accompanied by electrical discharges and could increase the levels of rivers and streams, landslides and floods in low areas of said entities.

Likewise, the mass of cold air that drives the front, in interaction with the subtropical jet stream, will cause winds with gusts of up to 60 km/h in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Nuevo León, Aguascalientes and Tamaulipas; with gusts of up to 90 km/h in the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

On the other hand, the ingress of moisture from the Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, will cause rains and showers in the west, center, south and southeast of the country, in addition to the Yucatan Peninsula, with heavy occasional rains in Querétaro, Guerrero, Chiapas and Tabasco.

finally prevail very cold to cold environment with frosts at dawn in mountain areas of the northwest, north and center of Mexico.

“Today, November 30, the 2022 tropical cyclone season ends in the Pacific Ocean and Atlantic Ocean basins.”

Rain forecast for today November 30, 2022:

Very heavy rains with intense points (75 to 150 mm): San Luis Potosí and Veracruz.

Heavy rains with very strong points (50 to 75 mm): Tamaulipas, Puebla, Hidalgo and Oaxaca.

Intervals of showers with heavy occasional rains (25 to 50 mm): Querétaro, Guerrero, Chiapas and Tabasco.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Nuevo León, Michoacán, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Jalisco and Colima.

The rains may be accompanied by electrical discharges and strong gusts of wind in storm areas, in addition to increasing the levels of rivers and streams and causing landslides and floods.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today November 30, 2022:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Tamaulipas, Jalisco, Puebla, Veracruz, Chiapas and Tabasco.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today November 30, 2022:

Minimum temperatures for Wednesday morning from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures for Wednesday morning from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Sonora and Zacatecas.

Minimum temperatures for Wednesday morning from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Puebla.

Wind forecast for today November 30, 2022:

Wind gusts from 70 to 90 km/h: Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

Wind gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and possible dust storms: Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Nuevo León, Aguascalientes and Tamaulipas.

Gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Jalisco, Puebla, Guanajuato, Campeche, Tabasco and Yucatán.