Mexico.- For today, the heat wave will continue generating hot evening atmosphere over most of the country, and very hot in regions of the northeast, east, southeast of Mexico and the Yucatan Peninsula, however, cold environment is maintained at dawn in the Sierras of the Mesa del Norte and the Mesa Central.

On the other hand, the cold front #41 and its associated cold air mass, will enter northern Mexico, interact with a low pressure channel over Nuevo León and Tamaulipas and the subtropical jet stream, generating strong gusts of wind and a drop in temperature in these regions, in addition to a “North” event with gusts of 50 to 60 km / h on the coasts of Tamaulipas and north of Veracruz, starting tonight and early Thursday morning.

Likewise, the ingress of humidity from the Pacific Ocean will cause strong punctual rains in Chiapas and isolated rains in Oaxaca, Veracruz and Tabasco. Finally, the south component wind (surada) will continue in the Yucatan Peninsula and Isthmus of Tehuantepec.

Precipitation forecast for today April 6, 2022:

Intervals of showers with strong punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Chiapas.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Oaxaca, Veracruz and Tabasco.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today April 6, 2022:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5°C: Durango (north, center and south).

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0°C: Chihuahua (west and center), Zacatecas (west and south) and State of Mexico (center and west).

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5°C: Sonora (east), Coahuila (west and south), Nuevo León (center and south), San Luis Potosí (west), Aguascalientes (west and northeast), Jalisco (north), Michoacán ( north and east), Guanajuato (south), Hidalgo (southeast), Puebla (east and center) and Tlaxcala.

Frosts: Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas and State of Mexico.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today April 6, 2022:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45°C: Nuevo León (east), Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí (east), Querétaro (north), Hidalgo (north), Puebla (north), Michoacán (center and south), Morelos, Guerrero ( northwest), Oaxaca (north), Veracruz (north and south), Tabasco (east and center), Campeche and Yucatan.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40°C: Baja California (north), Sonora (northwest, center and south), Sinaloa (north), Nayarit, Jalisco (south), Colima, Guanajuato (northeast), State of Mexico (southwest), Chiapas and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35°C: Baja California Sur (center), Chihuahua (east), Coahuila (east), Durango (northeast), Zacatecas (south), Aguascalientes, Mexico City and Tlaxcala.

Wind forecast for today April 6, 2022: