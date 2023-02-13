Mexico.- For today, the cold front No. 32 and the sixth winter storm will move over the northwest and north of the national territory, generating very strong gusts of wind to intense with dust storms, rains and showers in both regions, as well as sleet or snowfall mainly in mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Also, it will maintain cold to frigid environment in northwestern and northern Mexico. By the end of the day, the sixth winter storm is expected to move north into the United States and no longer affect the country.

On the other hand, the ingress of moisture from the Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea will cause isolated rains in the south, center, east and southeast of the country. While in the west and northeast of the Mexican Republic, stable weather will prevail without rain, including the Yucatan Peninsula.

Rain forecast for today February 13, 2023:

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Mexico City, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Baja California Sur, Durango, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Veracruz.

Snowfall or sleet: Mainly in the mountains of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

The low temperatures could generate layers of ice on the asphalt layer in the north of the country and dense banks of fog on highway sections.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today February 13, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca (coast) and Chiapas (south).

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Morelos, Puebla, Campeche and Yucatán.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today February 13, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Michoacán, Mexico City, Morelos and Chiapas.

Wind and wave forecast for today February 13, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 100 to 120 km/h and dust storms: Chihuahua and Durango.

Wind with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h and dust storms: Sonora, Coahuila and Zacatecas.

South component wind with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h: Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, and with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h: Veracruz.

North component wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h: Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

Wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h: Gulf of California, and with dust storms: Baja California.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Baja California Sur, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Waves from 1 to 3 meters high: western coasts of the Baja California Peninsula.