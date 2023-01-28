Mexico.- A low pressure channel in the southern Gulf of Mexico and the inlet of moisture from the Caribbean Sea, will produce rains and showers in the southeast of the national territory and in the Yucatan Peninsula.

In addition, the north component wind will remain with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h in the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec during the morning and afternoon, gradually decreasing at night.

On the other hand, a dry line that will be established in the afternoon over northern Coahuila will produce winds of up to 60 km/h in Coahuila and Nuevo León.

The entry of humidity generated by the subtropical jet stream and a low pressure channel, in the northwest to the west of the country, will cause rains and showers in regions of the northwest, north and west of Mexico, with wind gusts of 60 to 80 km/h dust storms in Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas and Aguascalientes.

Finally, an anticyclonic circulation at medium levels of the atmosphere will promote stable weather and a low probability of rain over the center and south of the Mexican Republic, as well as a hot environment on the central and southern Pacific coasts of the country.

Rain forecast for today January 28, 2023:

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Nayarit, Jalisco, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Sonora (south), Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Durango, Sinaloa, Aguascalientes, Puebla, Campeche and Yucatán.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today January 28, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca (coast) and Chiapas (south).

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Morelos, Puebla, Veracruz, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today January 28, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -15 to -10 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Sonora.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala, Puebla , Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Mexico City, Morelos and Chiapas.

Wind forecast for today January 28, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h: Chihuahua, Durango and Zacatecas.

North component wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h: Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec, during the morning and afternoon, gradually decreasing during the night.

South component wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h: Tamaulipas.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Jalisco, Aguascalientes, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.