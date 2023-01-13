Mexico.- This day, the cold front No. 23 it will quickly travel through the southeast of the national territory and the Yucatan Peninsula, in its path it will cause intense punctual rains in Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Tabasco; rainy very strong in Campeche, as well as showers and heavy rains in Puebla, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

The cold air mass that drives the front will cover a large part of the Mexican Republic and will keep ambient cold to very cold with frosts in mountainous areas of the north, northeast, center and southeast of the country, as well as a very strong to intense “North” event on the coasts of the Gulf of Mexico, Yucatan Peninsula, Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec, with gusts of 80 to 100 km/h on the coasts of Veracruz, the Isthmus and the Gulf of Tehuantepec.

Rain forecast for today January 13, 2023:

Very heavy rains with intense points (75 to 150 mm): Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Tabasco.

Heavy rains with very strong points (50 to 75 mm): Campeche.

Intervals of showers with punctual heavy rains (25 to 50 mm): Puebla.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Michoacán, State of Mexico, Morelos and Guerrero.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today January 13, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Sonora (south), Sinaloa, Oaxaca (coast) and Chiapas (south).

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today January 13, 2023:

Minimum temperatures for Friday morning from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures for Friday morning from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Querétaro, Hidalgo , Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Minimum temperatures for early Friday morning from 0 to 5 °C with possible frost: mountainous areas of Baja California, Tamaulipas, Michoacán and Mexico City.

Wind and wave forecast for today January 13, 2023:

“North” event with gusts of wind from 80 to 100 km/h: Isthmus of Tehuantepec, and with waves of 3 to 5 meters high: coast of Veracruz and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

“North” event with wind gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and waves of 2 to 3 meters high: coasts of Tamaulipas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Waves from 2 to 4 meters high: western coasts of the Baja California Peninsula.