Mexico.- For today, a low pressure channel over the western Gulf of Mexico will maintain the probability of very heavy occasional rains in Chiapas and Tabasco, strong in Veracruz and Oaxaca, which could cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides and flooding in low-lying areas.

For its part, the mass of cold air that propelled the front No. 10 will begin to modify its thermal characteristics, favoring a rise in maximum temperatures over entities in the north, northeast, east and center of the Mexican Republic, as well as a decrease in the wind intensity of northern component on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico, Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

In addition, the entry of humidity from both oceans will cause scattered rains and showers in areas of the north, west, center and south of the country.

Finally, a dry line will establish itself over northern Mexico and the approach of a new cold front will cause winds of 40 to 50 km/h in Chihuahua, Durango and Coahuila at the end of the day.

Rain forecast for today November 23, 2022:

Very heavy punctual rains (50 to 75 mm): Chiapas and Tabasco.

Punctual heavy rains (25 to 50 mm): Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Tamaulipas, Michoacán, Guerrero and the State of Mexico.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Coahuila, Nuevo León, Jalisco, Colima, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Tlaxcala, Hidalgo, Puebla, Morelos, Mexico City, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

The rains may be accompanied by electrical discharges and strong gusts of wind in storm areas, in addition to increasing the levels of rivers and streams and causing landslides and floods.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today November 23, 2022:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca (coast) and Chiapas (south).

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Morelos, Puebla, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today November 23, 2022:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Zacatecas.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Michoacán, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Puebla.

Wind and wave forecast for today November 23, 2022:

North component wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h and waves from 1 to 3 meters high: Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec, and gusts of 40 to 50 km/h on the southern coast of Veracruz.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 50 km/h: Chihuahua, Durango and Coahuila.