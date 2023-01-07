Mexico.- During this day, a low pressure channel extended from the west and south of the Gulf of Mexico to the southeast of Mexico and the entry of moisture from the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, will cause heavy occasional rains in Quintana Roo and showers in Veracruz (south), Tabasco, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Campeche and Yucatán.

In turn, the cold front No. 22 It will move slowly over the north and northeast of the Mexican Republic and in interaction with a dry line, over the north and west of Mexico, the polar trough and the polar and subtropical jet currents, will cause isolated rains and electrical discharges in the northeast of Mexico, in addition to winds with gusts of up to 60 km/h in the northwest and north of the country.

The mass of cold air that propels the front will produce a decrease in the freezing temperature at dawn in the northwest, north and northeast states of Mexico, in addition to morning and night fog banks in high areas of the east and southeast of the national territory and wind from the north component with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec. Likewise, south component winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

On the other hand, waves of 2 to 4 meters high are forecast on the west coast of the Baja California Peninsula and the coasts of Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán. Finally, the cold to very cold environment will remain during the morning and night, with frosts at dawn over entities of the Mesa del Norte and Mesa Central.

Rain forecast for today January 7, 2023:

Intervals of showers with heavy occasional rains (25 to 50 mm): Quintana Roo.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Veracruz (south), Tabasco, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Campeche and Yucatán

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Puebla, Michoacán and Guerrero.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today January 07, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Morelos, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today January 7, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Zacatecas, Jalisco, Aguascalientes and the State of Mexico.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala, Mexico City, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Wind and wave forecast for today January 07, 2023:

North component wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

South component wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Gulf of California, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Waves from 2 to 4 meters high: west coast of the Baja California Peninsula and coasts of Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán.