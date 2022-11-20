Mexico.- This day, the front No. 10 it will extend with stationary characteristics from the eastern Gulf of Mexico to the southeast of the country and in combination with the entry of moisture from the Caribbean Sea, It will cause very heavy rains to punctual intense in the Mexican southeast and the Yucatan Peninsula, in addition to torrential occasional rains in areas of Chiapas; these rainy they could be accompanied by electrical discharges and could increase the levels of rivers and streams, as well as cause landslides and floods in low-lying areas of the aforementioned regions.

The cold air mass Associated with the front, it will cover the north, northeast, center, east, and southeast of Mexico, so that a cool to temperate daytime environment will persist in these regions, from cold to very cold at dawn in the sierras and icy environment in the sierras of Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango and Coahuila. Also, it will continue to generate a very strong to intense “North” event on the coast of Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec. Conditions for the fall of sleet or snow will persist in the mountains of Chihuahua and Coahuila, during the morning.

On the other hand, a low pressure channel will extend over the west, center and south of the Mexican Republic, in combination with the entry of moisture from the Pacific Ocean, will cause rains with intervals of showers in the aforementioned regions.

Rain forecast for today November 20, 2022:

Intense rains with occasional torrential downpours (150 to 250 mm): Chiapas.

Very heavy rains with intense points (75 to 150 mm): Oaxaca (east), Veracruz (south), Tabasco and Campeche.

Heavy rains with very strong points (50 to 75 mm): Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos, Mexico City, State of Mexico, Puebla, Hidalgo, Querétaro and Guanajuato.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Chihuahua, Durango and Tlaxcala.

Possible fall of snow or sleet: mountains of Chihuahua and Coahuila, during the morning.

The rains may be accompanied by electrical discharges and strong gusts of wind in storm areas, in addition to increasing the levels of rivers and streams and causing landslides and floods.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today November 20, 2022:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca (coast) and Chiapas (south).

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Sinaloa, Campeche and Yucatan.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today November 20, 2022:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango and Coahuila.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California, Nuevo León and Zacatecas.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frost: mountainous areas of Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Michoacán, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

We recommend you read:

Due to low temperatures, the parade of the Mexican Revolution in Nuevo León is CANCELED

Unfinished road for AIFA, new tenders open

Stray bullet falls on the roof of a private car in Monterrey

Wind and wave forecast for today November 20, 2022:

“North” event with gusts from 80 to 100 km/h in: Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Istmo de Tehuantepec, and with gusts from 60 to 80 km/h in: Tabasco.

Waves of 3 to 5 meters high in: coasts of Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Tabasco and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

Wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h: Gulf of California, Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí.