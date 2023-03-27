For today, a new cold front over the northeast of the country, it will interact with a dry line that will be established in the afternoon north of Coahuila and with the subtropical jet current, originating heavy punctual rains in Coahuila, as well as showers in Nuevo León and Tamaulipas; all with electric shocks and possible hail fall.

Also, winds with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h are forecast with possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes (during the night and early Tuesday morning) in northern Coahuila.

In turn, a low pressure channel over the center, east and southeast of the national territory, together with the ingress of moisture from the Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, will cause heavy rains accompanied by electric shocks in Puebla, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and the State of Mexico.

Finally, an anticyclonic circulation at medium levels of the atmosphere will keep the environment hot to very hot in much of the Mexican Republic, with maximum temperatures above 40 °C in Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima. , Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Campeche and Yucatán.

Rain forecast for today March 27, 2023:

Intervals of showers with punctual heavy rains (25 to 50 mm): Coahuila, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala and the State of Mexico.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Mexico City, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Morelos and Quintana Roo.

The forecast rains could be accompanied by electric shocks, strong gusts of wind and possible hail fall.

In addition to the possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes, at night and early Tuesday morning in northern Coahuila.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today March 27, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Coahuila, Sinaloa, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Chiapas, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato and the State of Mexico (southwest).

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today March 27, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora and Zacatecas.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Aguascalientes, Jalisco and the State of Mexico.

Wind forecast for today March 27, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes, at night and early Tuesday morning: northern Coahuila.

South component wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h: Veracruz, Oaxaca (east), Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí.