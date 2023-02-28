Mexico.- This day, the cold front that will move over the northern border area of ​​the country, in interaction with the polar and subtropical jet currents, will cause strong to intense gusts of wind over northwestern and northern Mexico, as well as showers and probable snowfall or sleet in the mountains of Baja California.

Likewise, the height of the waves will increase on the western coasts of Baja California with waves of 2 to 3 meters. On the other hand, the moisture ingress of the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea, will cause isolated rains in Chiapas and Quintana Roo.

Additionally, a high pressure system at mid-levels of the atmosphere will maintain stable weather with hot environment over most of the Mexican Republic.

Rain forecast for today February 28, 2023:

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Baja California.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Chiapas and Quintana Roo.

Possible fall of snow or sleet: sierras of Baja California.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today February 28, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Querétaro, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos, Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatan.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, State of Mexico (southwest) and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today February 28, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Zacatecas and the State of Mexico.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California Sur, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

We recommend you read:

They investigate a possible femicide in Yucatan; Woman was located injured and died in hospital

Goodbye Cold Front, hello heat! SMN forecasts INFERNAL HEAT in Sinaloa and northern Mexico

Wind and wave forecast for today February 28, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 80 to 100 km/h and dust storms: Chihuahua and Durango.

Wind with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust storms: Baja California and Sonora.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Baja California Sur, Sinaloa and Coahuila.

South component wind (Surada) with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Isthmus of Tehuantepec (Oaxaca and Chiapas), Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Waves from 2 to 3 meters high in: Western coast of Baja California.