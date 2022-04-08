Mexico.- For today, the cold front #41 will be located on the east of the Yucatan Peninsula and the Mexican southeast, will maintain the conditions for heavy rains to very strong in these regions, with intense punctual rains that could generate landslides and floods in areas of Chiapas, Tabasco and Campeche.

The mcold air handle associated with the front will maintain fog banks in the east and southeast of the country, in addition to a strong to intense “North” event, with gusts of 80 to 100 km/h in the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec, and gusts of 60 to 80 km /h on the coasts of Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

By the end of the day, cold front No. 41 will be located over the western Caribbean Sea and will stop affecting the country. A low pressure channel will extend from the northwest to the center of the national territory, will interact with the entry of moisture from the Pacific Ocean, generating strong punctual rains accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail in Puebla, State of Mexico, Mexico City , Morelos and Tlaxcala.

Finally, the hot environment will prevail in the northwest and west of the country, and very hot with maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C in areas of Michoacán and Guerrero.

Precipitation forecast for today, Friday, April 8, 2022:

Very strong rains with intense punctual rains (75 to 150 mm): Chiapas (north), Tabasco (south and east) and Campeche (southwest).

Heavy rains with very strong punctual rains (50 to 75 mm): Veracruz (south) and Oaxaca (east).

Intervals of showers with strong punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Puebla, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Tlaxcala, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo and Guerrero.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Sinaloa, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Jalisco (northeast) and Michoacán.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today, Friday, April 8, 2022:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C: Chihuahua (west and center) and Durango (north, center and south).

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C: Coahuila (north and southeast), Nuevo León (west and south), San Luis Potosí (northwest, west and southwest), Zacatecas (east, west and center), Aguascalientes (west), Guanajuato (north) and State of Mexico (north and northwest).

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C: Sonora (northeast), Tamaulipas (southwest), Jalisco (north), Michoacán (north and northeast), Querétaro (center and south), Hidalgo (east, west and south), Tlaxcala (north , east and west), Puebla (center and east), Veracruz (center) and Oaxaca (center and northwest).

Frosts: Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Puebla and Tlaxcala.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today, Friday, April 8, 2022:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Michoacán (west and south) and Guerrero (northwest and southeast).

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Baja California (northwest), Baja California Sur (north and center), Sonora (northwest, center and south), Sinaloa (north), Nayarit (south), Jalisco (northwest and south), Colima (east), State of Mexico (southwest), Morelos (southwest) and Oaxaca (coast).

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Nuevo León (north), Tamaulipas (northwest), San Luis Potosí (east), Veracruz (north), Puebla (southwest), Chiapas (coast), Campeche (southwest) and Quintana Roo ( east and south).

Wind and wave forecast for today, Friday, April 8, 2022: